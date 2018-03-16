WEST YELLOWSTONE – Would you be able to survive a night alone on top of a Montana mountain in a March snowstorm?

It’s a real concern for people who hike up the slopes to measure the snowpack in the springtime.

Dozens of snow surveyors from several different agencies recently gathered in West Yellowstone to learn how to survive if conditions shift and become life-threatening when they’re high on a mountain.

It’s part of a snow school where the students learn about the science of snow sampling and a lot more.

“Stuff happens, the weather can change, people can get injured, snowmobiles can break down,” said Dr. Michael Strobel.

“We talk about sampling techniques, we want to make sure that we collect the information consistently,” said Strobel. “We teach folks snow survival, we teach them wilderness first aid, we teach them avalanche detection and awareness.”

One of those survival techniques is building a snow cave to keep someone warm where an overnight stay in the wilderness might be required.

“What we’ll do is actually bring them out here and they’ll build a snow cave,” said Strobel. “So if something were to happen where you’re getting close to sunset, your snowmobile is broken down or you can’t get out. We want to make sure they can actually build a snow cave and make it through the night or even a couple of nights with the supplies they have with them.”

Snow observation sites are often several miles into an unpredictable wilderness where learning these survival techniques could mean the difference between life and death.

“The biggest thing for the students is to be prepared if you’re prepared for a situation then that situation doesn’t become dangerous,” said Strobel.

The Snow School has been an ongoing program since the 1930s to train snow surveyors and scientists across the western US.

Reporting by Carson Vickroy for MTN News