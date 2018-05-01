TROUT CREEK – One man was killed and five others have been injured, including three children, in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sanders County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Montana Highway 200 at mile marker 27 near Trout Creek at around 5:15. p.m.

Trooper Jourdon Gulick tells MTN that the man was ejected from a Chevy Suburban and was pronounced dead on scene. An adult female and a teenager were Lifeflighted from the crash site and their conditions are unknown. Three children also sustained minor injuries in the accident.

MHP continues to investigate this crash.

