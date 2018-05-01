UPDATE: The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying:

The victim of the fatal car crash on Interstate 15 has been identified as Norman D Harris of Sun River Montana. Mr. Harris was 81 years old.

The Montana Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Story continues below

GREAT FALLS – One person was killed in a two-car crash on I-15 between Great Falls and Vaughn.

The driver of a GMC Sonoma was traveling significantly slower than the driver of a Nissan Xterra and the Nissan rear-ended the GMC.

The GMC went off the road and rolled, partially ejecting and killing the driver.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The name of the person has not yet been released.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY