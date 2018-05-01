UPDATE: The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying:

The victim of the fatal car crash on Interstate 15 has been identified as Norman D Harris of Sun River Montana. Mr. Harris was 81 years old.

The Montana Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Story continues below



GREAT FALLS – One person was killed in a two-car crash on I-15 between Great Falls and Vaughn.

The driver of a GMC Sonoma was traveling significantly slower than the driver of a Nissan Xterra and the Nissan rear-ended the GMC.

The GMC went off the road and rolled, partially ejecting and killing the driver.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The name of the person has not yet been released.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.