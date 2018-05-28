MISSOULA – From Klingons to X-Men, costumed fans of sci-fi and fantasy are celebrating the media that they love so much this weekend in Missoula.

Authors and armorers have brought their wares to the Holiday Inn downtown for the 32nd annual MisCon event.

Guest artists and panelists talked their trades as LARPers dueled it out in the grass behind the Holiday Inn.

This year is the first time that the hotel filled all rooms with attendees.

Artists are also able to show their work and auction it off.

MisCon continues until 10 p.m. on Sunday and runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Reporting by Donal Lakatua – MTN News