BOZEMAN – When 8th grader Emma McAninch heard 1 in 5 students at Sacajawea Middle School didn’t have enough food to eat, she was shocked.

“Living in such a fortunate community, people don’t think about the kids who might not have food every day at home,” she said.

Emma wanted to help these kids. She reached out to Gallatin County Food Bank to organize a fun run where proceeds went towards buying food for them.

More than 60 runners came in support of her cause. Sacajawea teacher Peter Jacobi who was helping time the race says it’s inspiring to see a student make a difference in the community.

“Emma has really found her voice and become a leader and it is an important issue. It is sad in this country of great wealth that we have to worry about kids have enough to eat but that’s the reality of it,” Jacobi said.

Emma and the Food Bank were able to raise around $2500 that will go into establishing food pantries for Sacajawea and Chief Joseph Middle Schools.

“When I saw we had made over $2500 I was just like, people are so generous. A lot of the people that signed up also donated and just went above and beyond in getting this off the ground,” said Emma.

Emma says it feels good to have the support of her community help in the fight against childhood hunger.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News