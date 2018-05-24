MISSOULA – An assault case involving two Griz athletes has been sent to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office following an investigation by Missoula Police.

Missoula County Attorney Jason Marks confirmed to MTN News that they have received the assault case from the Missoula Police and are reviewing it. After review they will decide if they wish to press charges or not.

The incident occurred on May 5 outside of a bar on Front Street.

Missoula Police were dispatched after receiving a call that two men assaulted two other males outside of the bar around 1:30 a.m.

Story continues below



The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.