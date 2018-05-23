While a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for parts of Montana into Friday, the weather will actually improve somewhat Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms will gradually taper off tonight. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny but isolated thunderstorms will develop on the Hi-Line and near the western mountains through the afternoon. Most of the state will be dry. Highs will warm up into the 70s to low 80s, so Thursday will be a pretty spring day. Friday will also be warm with only a few isolated thunderstorms over the western mountains. Highs will again be in the 70s and low 80s. Saturday will start out warm, dry, and sunny but thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with hail and powerful wind. Please keep this in mind if you’re planning on being outside. Before the storms, highs will be summery in the 80s for most of the lower elevations and the low 90s in eastern Montana. The mountains will warm into the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms through most of southern and central Montana. Highs will be cooler in the 60s and 70s. Some drier weather will be found up along the Hi-Line. Memorial Day has the potential to be very cloudy and wet, with a light to moderate rain falling for many areas east of the Continental Divide. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast for Memorial Day itself as we get closer. Either way, outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for wet weather this weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz