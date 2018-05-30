GREAT FALLS – Daniel Anthony Barnhart has changed his plea in a child endangerment case.

Barnhart has now pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment.

In March of 2017, Barnhart’s child tested positive for meth.

Barnhart admitted that he was smoking meth in the home he shares with his child.

Per the plea agreement, Barnhart most complete treatment court in order to be eligible for consideration of a deferred sentence.

Barnhart is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9th.

(MAY 12, 2017) Daniel Anthony Barnhart has been has been charged after his child tested positive for exposure to meth.

Barnhart is charged endangering the welfare of a child, a felony.

Court documents state that Barnhart provided a sample of his hair and his 3-year old child’s hair to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services in regards to an investigation.

The child’s hair tested positive for exposure to meth and THC.

Barnhart’s wife told investigators that Barnhart uses meth by inhaling it through a glass pipe in the bathroom. There is only one bathroom in the home, and it is used by the child for potty-training and baths.

A sample of Barnhart’s wife’s hair tested negative for all drugs.

A probable cause affidavit says that Barnhart admitted using meth in his home, and has used meth for a while, but recently quit “cold turkey.”

Prosecutors requested that bond for Barnhart be set at $5,000, noting that he has misdemeanor convictions for theft and trespass to vehicle.

Court documents also state that Barnhart received a deferred sentence for burglary and theft in 2015, and has pending cases in Municipal Court for the following: partner/family member assault, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, destruction/tampering of communication device, unlawful restraint, and obstructing a peace officer.