GREAT FALLS – Benefis Health System announced Tuesday that it has bought the former Pierce Auto Group lot, located on the 2700 block of 10th Avenue South.

Benefis said in a press release that it is planning to build a freestanding women’s and children’s center on the property.

“Benefis continues to invest in improvements to our care environment,” said Benefis CEO John Goodnow. “We constantly strive to make it as convenient as possible to seek care at Benefis, realizing that the location of our services is a major driver of that convenience.”

We do not yet know when Benefis plans to begin construction.

Benefis declined on Wednesday to provide any other details.

The lot has been vacant for several years; for a brief period, it was being used as a “you sell it” car/RV lot.

Several weeks ago, Benefis also announced that it plans to open a new medical facility in the space formerly occupied by Party America on the northwest side of Great Falls. Benefis opened a walk-in clinic nearby several years ago, and plans to move and expand into the new location. Party America closed permanently several days ago, as the owners decided to retire.

We will update you as we get more information.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News