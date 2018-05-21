HELENA – Bike Helena kicked off their spring Trail Rider season Friday.

Where certain locations around the Queen City would pick up bike riders for free and drop them off at the top of Helena’s bike trailheads, like the Mount Helena trailhead and 2006 trailhead Arrowroot.

“Its nice being outdoors of course get some fresh air and these hills are perfect for riding mountain bikes”, said Jennifer Murfitt, Helena resident.

Jennifer Murfitt said she has been riding Helena’s bike trails for 18 years.

“Its very sociable because you can meet your friends and new people who have came in from out of town on the shuttle”, said Murfitt.

There were quite of few people from out of town who showed up Saturday, like Bryce Gordon.

“Its pretty awesome that we get to hop on these shuttles, it makes your ride time a lot more and you just get more at the end of the day”, said Gordon.

The city of Helena is proud to be recognized by IMBA, the International Mountain Bicycling Association, as one of the top designated places for bike riding.

To get a complete list of the schedule http://bikehelena.com/road-biking-routes/