BILLINGS – A man who had a four-hour standoff with law enforcement in his North Billings residence in 2016 has been sentenced in federal court for felony weapons possession used for meth trafficking.

Jimmy Mark Walker, 36, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and three years supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Susan P. Watters. He pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

Walker holed himself in his garage for four hours on Aug. 24, 2016, after federal and state agents went to Walker’s residence on suspicion he was supplying methamphetamine to another man, Huston Curran. Walker was on parole at the time.

Law enforcement had arrested Curran and found a small amount of meth and a short-barreled shotgun, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kurt G. Alme.

Walker was approached by agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Montana Department of Probation and Parole and retreated into the garage.

Walker was convinced to surrender after the Billings SWAT team was called to the residence.

After obtaining a search warrant, agents discovered 12 firearms, including assault rifles with large capacity magazines, stolen firearms, a gun with an obliterated serial number, a ballistic vest and drug paraphernalia, according to Alme.

The court determined the guns were for meth trafficking, and the sentence was the statutory maximum, according to Alme.

