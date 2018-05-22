BILLINGS – Billings Public Schools new superintendent is official.

On Monday, the Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract for Greg Upham.

Upham will be paid $165,000 in his first year with a 2 percent raise in the second year of the contract.

He was selected after the first choice by the district, Dr. Ross Kasun, declined the position. Kasun said he didn’t want to leave his home state of New Jersey.

Upham comes from Helena, where he served as the assistant superintendent and now he turns his responsibility to Billings.

“The welcoming has just been outstanding in Billings, greatly appreciated,” Upham said. “I’m excited about meeting people, learning the community and building relationships. That’s my primary responsibility.”

He will start his new job July 1.

Also, the district began to revise its policies on what teachers can use as resources.

This follows controversy earlier this spring about a class lesson that some parents felt contained pornographic material.

Helena Public Schools has chosen Josh McKay to replace Upham as assistant Superintendent.

McKay is currently the Principal of Helena Middle School.

Reporting by Dustin Klemann for MTN News