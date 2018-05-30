BILLINGS – Yellowstone County is out of major threat for flooding concerns.

Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund surveyed the condition of the Yellowstone River and let MTN come along for the ride.

On Wednesday morning there was a great deal of erosion on the banks of the river.

The bridges are structurally sound, and debris is prevalent.

The river did not reach its estimated flooding stage this spring, but some living in low-lying areas should stay alert for changes in conditions.

Some areas of flooding concern were The Cowboys Restaurant in Huntley, and a home near Thiel Road in Laurel, where the river is at their back door.

“The original forecast was a record flood and the snow was certainly headed that direction. Fortunately for us it turned and went east, and over the Bighorn Mountains and missed most of Yellowstone and the Beartooths so we really dodged a bullet and the flooding that we got now, there are certainly some people that are struggling, and there are low land flooding and some houses and folks that have a little trouble, but largely we’re very good, and the forecast is going to make it even better,” Ostlund said.

Reporting by Jennifer Fick for MTN News