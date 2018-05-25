The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wibaux watercraft inspection station intercepted a boat carrying zebra mussels Thursday.

The owner purchased the used boat and was transporting it to Alberta, Canada. The last launch of the boat was in Sturgeon Bay in Wisconsin.

Mussels were found on the outboard motor. Inspectors washed the outside of the boat but were unable to do a complete decontamination. The boat has been locked and will not launch in Montana.

Officials in Alberta have been notified and will follow up with the vessel to wash and decontaminate it.

This is the fifth boat with mussels that watercraft inspectors have stopped this year.

FWP reminds all those transporting motorized or nonmotorized boats into Montana to have their watercraft inspected before launching.

Boat owners are required to stop at all open watercraft inspection stations.

Persons purchasing used boats should ensure the watercraft are clean, drained and dry before crossing Montana state line. To find a watercraft inspection station visit www.cleandraindrymt.com.