BILLINGS – MetraPark announced Monday morning that Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band has rescheduled its performance at the Rimrock Auto Arena.

The band will perform in Billings on Jan. 29, 2019. The concert was originally scheduled for last November, but was canceled when Seger suffered “urgent medical issues regarding his vertebrae.”

“Seger is feeling great and ready to hit the road,” MetraPark said in a press release.

All tickets for the concert originally scheduled last year will be honored at the new concert date.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.bobseger/tour.com, www.LiveNation.com or www.metrapark.com.

The remaining 2000 tickets for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band at Rimrock Auto Arena will go on sale Tuesday at Noon at MetraPark.com, the MetraPark Box Office, or by phone at 800-366-8538.

