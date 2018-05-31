GREAT FALLS – A body was found on train tracks in Wolf Point on Wednesday.

According to BNSF spokesman Ross Lane, BNSF employees found the body on the tracks at about 11:15 p.m.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

The incident is being investigated by BNSF Railway Police and law enforcement officers in Wolf Point.

Story continues below



At this point, they believe the person was crawling underneath the parked train.

When the train began to move, the person was fatally injured.

Lane said in a press release: “We urge folks to exercise caution when around railroad tracks, and remember that even a parked train can move at any time without warning.”