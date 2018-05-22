BILLINGS – Billings police and emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a shooting outside of an apartment complex at 801 S. 28th St.

Paramedics are treating a male victim with a wound to the neck who is conscious and breathing.

According to Chief Rich St. John, the shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. inside of the apartment building where a juvenile male fired a couple of rounds from a hand gun striking the victim once in the neck.

The victim was transported to the St. Vincent Healthcare emergency department for treatment. The seriousness of his gunshot wound is unknown at this time.

Police stated in a press release that the victim was talking to police on scene before he was transported.

The victim was the ex-boyfriend of the shooter’s mother.

The suspect was arrested and is police custody.

Billings police detectives continued processing the crime scene are at the apartment building later that afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Reporting by Paul Humphrey for MTN News