HELENA – For many people Memorial Day weekend—come rain or shine—marks their “kick-off” for a fun-filled summer of camping, backpacking, and other outdoor activities. The good news is that some places across the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are already open for the summer season!

Not all campgrounds are accessible yet due to lingering snow and spring break-up conditions on roadways (e.g., snow drifts are blocking some roads), but we still anticipate that some of the campgrounds that aren’t already open will be open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Below is a list of the campgrounds that are currently open:

Open Campgrounds
Status

Belt Creek White Sulphur Springs Ranger District

Neihart: 406-236-5511; White Sulphur Springs: 406-547-3361

Aspen

Open; Water available

Jumping Creek

Open; Water available

Logging Creek

Open; No water

Many Pines

Open; No water

Helena Ranger District: 406-449-5201

Coulter

Open; Water available

Moose Creek

Open; No water

Park Lake

Open; Water available

Vigilante

Open; Water available

Judith Musselshell Ranger District

Harlowton: 406-632-4391; Stanford: 406-566-2292

Dry Wolf

Open; Water available

Grasshopper

Open; No Water

Hay Canyon

Open; No water

Judith Station

Open; Water available

Moose Creek

Open; Water available

Richardson

Open; No water

Spring Creek

Open; Water available

Thain Creek

Open; Water available

Lincoln Ranger District: 406-362-7000

Aspen Grove Campground & Day Use

Open; Water Available

Copper Creek

Open; Water available

Indian Meadows Trailhead

Open

Pine Grove

Open

Rocky Mountain Ranger District

Augusta: 406-562-3247; Choteau: 406-466-5341

Cave Mountain

Open

Double Falls

Open

Elko

Open

Home Gulch

Open

Van Deriet Pilot’s

Open

Townsend Ranger District: 406-266-3425

Gipsy Day Use

Open, but site is wet

 

The remaining campgrounds list below are closed for a variety of reasons, most of it is due to continued snow/weather conditions.

NOTE: This list will likely change before Memorial Day weekend, so BE SURE to check our website and Facebook pages.

The list is below:

Closed Campgrounds

Status

Belt Creek White Sulphur Springs Ranger District

Neihart: 406-236-5511; White Sulphur Springs: 406-547-3361

Kings Hill

Closed due to hazard trees

Helena Ranger District: 406-449-5201

Cromwell Dixon

Closed until mid-June for site cleanup of hazard tree removal

Kading

Closed due to flooding

(May be open by weekend)

Judith Musselshell Ranger District

Harlowton: 406-632-4391; Stanford: 406-566-2292

Crystal Lake

Closed due to hazard trees

Lincoln Ranger District: 406-362-7000

Moose Creek

Closed due to flooding

Rocky Mountain Ranger District

Augusta: 406-562-3247; Choteau: 406-466-5341

Benchmark

Closed (May be open by weekend)

Mill Falls

Closed due to snow

Mortimer

Closed (May be open by weekend)

South Fork

Closed (May be open by weekend)

Summit

Closed due to snow

West Fork

Closed due to snow

Wood Lake

Closed (May be open by weekend)

Townsend Ranger District: 406-266-3425

Deep Creek Picnic Area

Closed due to flooding

(May be open by weekend)

Gipsy Campground

Closed due to snowpack roads (May be open by weekend)

Skidway Campground

Closed due to hazard trees

 

Since Montana spring weather can change rapidly, it’s always a good idea to call your local Forest Service office before heading out to the forest. Weather and road conditions may, at times, limit accessibility to some recreational and/or dispersed sites across the Forest; and some may be temporarily closed due to conditions, so it’s good to know before you go!

Other recreation tips and reminders to know before you go are:

  • Pack it in, Pack it out! Help keep the Forest a clean and fun place for everyone to enjoy by packing out your garbage!
  • Be Bear Aware! We share our national forest with a variety of wildlife and sometimes they get curious about certain food-related smells they smell! Most of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is covered by some type of a “Food Storage Order” and follow those rules for those areas!
  • You’re welcome to stay…for 16 days, at a time! To help ensure everyone can experience a special spot, please follow the “stay limitations” on the forest. Visitors can stay in one location for up to 16 consecutive days, at which point they need to find a new place at least five miles away. Visitors should not return to their original spot within a 30-day time frame, to allow other forest users an opportunity to enjoy the location too.
  • You are here. We don’t have those types of maps out on the forest, so be sure to pick-up a map from one of our offices or select-businesses (in/around Helena) before you head to the forest!
  • Safety, first! We want you to enjoy your trip into the forest, and one of the best ways to do that is to be prepared! Be sure to tell someone where you plan to go, and when you plan to return! Take extra food, water, and gear!

These are changing quite quickly, so be sure to check out our Facebook page for the real-time status updates for our recreation site.

