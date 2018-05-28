HELENA – Cinemark will kick off the summer movie-going season with the start of their Summer Movie Clubhouse.
A press release states that for ten weeks, the Helena and Kalispell communities can enjoy a ticket to the family-favorite film of the week.
All movies are rated PG, and the price is $1 per show, or $5 for the 10 movies.
The Clubhouse is every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. from June 12 to August 15.
The lineup includes:
- 6/12 – 6/13 Smurfs: The Lost Village
- 6/19 – 6/20 The Lego Ninjago Movie
- 6/26 – 6/27 Storks
- 7/3 – 7/4 The Nut Job 2
- 7/10 – 7/11 My Little Pony
- 7/17 – 7/18 Ferdinand
- 7/24 – 7/25 Paddington 2
- 7/31 – 8/1 Captain Underpants
- 8/7 – 8/8 The Emoji Movie
- 8/14 – 8/15 Boss Baby
The Cinemark 11 & XD Theatre is located at 750 Great Northern Blvd. For questions, please speak to a theatre manager, or call 406-442-4225.