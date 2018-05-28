HELENA – Cinemark will kick off the summer movie-going season with the start of their Summer Movie Clubhouse.

A press release states that for ten weeks, the Helena and Kalispell communities can enjoy a ticket to the family-favorite film of the week.

All movies are rated PG, and the price is $1 per show, or $5 for the 10 movies.

The Clubhouse is every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. from June 12 to August 15.

The lineup includes:

6/12 – 6/13 Smurfs: The Lost Village

6/19 – 6/20 The Lego Ninjago Movie

6/26 – 6/27 Storks

7/3 – 7/4 The Nut Job 2

7/10 – 7/11 My Little Pony

7/17 – 7/18 Ferdinand

7/24 – 7/25 Paddington 2

7/31 – 8/1 Captain Underpants

8/7 – 8/8 The Emoji Movie

8/14 – 8/15 Boss Baby

The Cinemark 11 & XD Theatre is located at 750 Great Northern Blvd. For questions, please speak to a theatre manager, or call 406-442-4225.