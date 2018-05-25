(CLANCY) A counselor from Clancy School was honored Friday for her work to promote school safety.

Representatives from AAA presented Krista King with their Patrol Advisor of the Year award for the Mountain West region. In addition, AAA has provided a $2,000 grant to help support

The School Safety Patrol is a nationwide program, sponsored by AAA. King is the advisor for Clancy School’s patrol, which was introduced earlier this year.

As part of the patrol, students are trained to assist before and after school, to make sure that their classmates stay safe around buses and when being picked up or dropped off by their families.

“I think the leadership skills and the responsibility that it teaches the students are amazing, and those are lifelong skills that they will be able to carry with them throughout their life,” King said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to increase safety as well.”

King said they have started working with third- through fifth-graders, and that the patrol will remain on school grounds at first. She said she hopes to expand the program starting next year.

“I’m very honored to be awarded that,” she said. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for Clancy School and Clancy kids.”

AAA says more than 650,000 students in 34,500 schools nationwide take part in the School Safety Patrol program.