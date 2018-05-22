HELENA – A man who pleaded guilty to raping a Helena girl under the age of seven has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

James Blake Conn pleaded guilty to a single charge of sexual intercourse without consent last September.

As part of a plea agreement, two other sexual intercourse without consent charges were dropped.

One was for allegedly raping another girl under the age of five, the other was from a separate case that involved a girl under the age of 18.

Prosecutors alleged the rapes of the two young girls took place between August 2016 and March of 2017, when Conn was babysitting them.

Court records say that Conn has presented himself as a victim, and did not show empathy for his victim.

Conn has also been designated as a Tier Two sex offender and was ordered to complete treatment before he is eligible for parole.