GREAT FALLS – Craft beer has come a long way in Great Falls, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by dedicating an entire week to it.

The Great Falls Craft Beer Week kicks off this weekend.

Downtown Great Falls Association Director of Operations Kellie Pierce say that towns across Montana that have a craft beer scene also usually have a Craft Beer Week, so they decided to bring one to Great Falls.

“We got together and decided that Craft Beer Week should lead up to the Beer and Gear Festival that is already in place. We are enhancing what we already have going on,” Pierce said.

The event will be showcasing beers from Mighty Mo Brewing Company, Black Eagle Brewery, and the Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company.

Craft Beer Week will start on Sunday with an obstacle challenge.

Throughout the week there will be beer and food pairings, beer education, and a kegs and eggs festival to wrap up the week-long event.

Many Great Falls breweries have come together to help make this first Craft Beer Week special.

“All three breweries in town have worked together with their brew master to create a collaboration beer that will be released on the 3rd at various locations around town. It will be a feature Friday night on the Hop on Craft Beer Tour at the Hi Ho,” Pierce said.

Great Falls Craft Beer Week is a collaborative effort between local breweries, businesses, and nonprofits.