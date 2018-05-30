(UPDATE, 4:54 p.m.) Great Falls Fire Rescue posted the following information on Facebook: “B Platoon is on the scene of a working, residential structure fire on the west side of town…. Crews are making an interior attack on the fire at this time.”

GREAT FALLS – Emergency personnel are responding to a reported structure fire on the west side of Great Falls.

The fire is reported to be at or near the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue NW, which is near the Jack Club just off of I-15.

Several fire trucks, police cars, and at least one ambulance have been dispatched.

At this point, no serious injuries have been reported.

We have a reporter on the way, and will update you as we get more information.