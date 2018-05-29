

UPDATE 10:30 A.M.: Lewis and Clark Co. Coroner Bryan Backeberg confirmed that human remains have been uncovered at a work site on Livingston Ave.

Backeberg says workers were digging a hole for utility, when they uncovered a significantly decomposed body.

The remains were uncovered about 4′ to 5′ below ground.

Backeberg says the area where the remains were recovered used to be a cemetery. He says they are working to recover the rest of the body respectfully.

HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Coroner was called out to a scene on Livingston Ave. Tuesday morning.

The coroner was called to a work site on the 1700 block of Livingston Ave. right around 10:00 a.m.

A backhoe had a section of the street dug up, and the road was closed for work.

Helena Police were also on scene for a short time.

This is a developing story, MTN has a reporter on the scene. We will update you when we have more details.