KALISPELL – A Cut Bank man is dead after getting pinned between the bucket and the frame of a Bobcat skidster.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 55 year old Raymond Christiaens died at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on Saturday after the accident that happened at his Bigfork cabin on Echo Cabin Loop Road.

Flathead County dispatch received the call around 4 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor.

Curry says that Christiaens had been working on the skidster with the bucket up in the air when the bucket hydraulics failed.

He later died at the hospital.