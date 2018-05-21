MISSOULA – US Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and US Representative Greg Gianforte (R-MT) toured an area of Missoula that’s been hit by flooding on Saturday.

Both men told MTN News that it was important for them to see the damage first hand.

“I found that the administration has been responsive to requests that come from our office. But we need a strong voice and Washington speaking up for Montana,” Rep. Gianforte said. “They don’t always understand our way of life back there. they didn’t understand with the fires last fall. and here we have to make sure we take this message of the potential disaster from flooding to make sure that we have the resources available.

The two toured an area near the intersection of Third and Stone streets and received briefings from the National Weather Service. They were also able to talk one-on-one with officials about the flooding situation.

Sen. Daines said he was impressed by the work that Montanans have done during this difficult time.

“Everybody put politics aside for a moment and we all focused right now on protecting structures protecting families, protecting life. and just so proud to see Montana coming together Missoula coming together here with 18,00 volunteers and over 100,000 sandbags,” Sen. Daines said.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News