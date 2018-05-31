<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BILLINGS – Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines kicked off the 2018 Montana Energy Summit saying energy production is the catalyst to winning in the global economy.

“Energy production can be either an opportunity or a threat to the U.S. economy,” Daines said.

He said China will become the largest importer of oil and Montana can help the U.S. be world dominant.

Daines introduced fellow Republican Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming who said our energy future is ours to shape.

He said the Trump administration has cut taxes, eased regulation and unleashed American energy resources.

“Government can be the engine or the enemy of the economy,” Barrasso said.

The one day summit will include presentations from energy leaders in coal, oil, natural gas, and renewable resources.

Speakers include Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources. Hamm is considered one of the key people in development of the Bakken.

Reporting by Jon Stepanek for MTN News

