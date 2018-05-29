GREAT FALLS – The Cascade County elections department has moved to Exhibition Hall at the Montana ExpoPark and will remain there until after election day on June 5.

The hours at the Exhibition Hall are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 1, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 4, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 5.

According to a press release, the 24-hour drop box will be available at the Elections Office’s downtown location until 8 p.m. on June 5.

The large drop box in the foyer of the courthouse annex will be available during regular office hours from May 29 through June 5.

If you have any questions, please call 454-6803 or 788-1720.

The Montana ExpoPark is located at 400 3rd Street Northwest.