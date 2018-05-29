A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8 pm tonight. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for parts of north- central Montana until Friday evening. FLOOD WARNINGS continue in southern and southwestern Montana for multiple rivers, including the Missouri River at Toston, the Jefferson River at Three Forks, the Big Hole River near Melrose, the Musselshell River between Harlowton and Lavina, and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River. For the latest information on river gages and flood warnings, click here.

Warm temperatures and sunny skies welcome us back to work after the long weekend. Today is going to be a clear and dry day across the state, but don’t get used to it just yet. Although you may be ready to hang up your raincoat and go full summer mode, the weather isn’t there quite yet. The month of May will end on a stormy note, with showers moving in Wednesday morning in western Montana, continuing through the end of the work week. The good news is, Saturday will be another sunny day, and Sunday will start sunny as well. It looks like the weather will hold out (at least for a day or so) for the anticipated opening of the Beartooth highway south of the Wyoming border this weekend. Beginning late Sunday, a low off the Pacific Coast will make its way inland, bringing showers to our area to begin next week.

Have a great week.

Katie Alexander