A viewer sent in this picture of an extremely rare “twinned rainbow”. Yes, there is a double rainbow, but the lower rainbow splits into 2 separate rainbows like twins. This occurs when two different rain showers with different sized raindrops combine. The sunlight refracts differently through the asymmetric shaped raindrops, forming the “twinned” rainbow. The top (secondary) rainbow does not change.

After a beautiful Tuesday, stormy weather returns to Big Sky Country on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon. Some storms will be severe with large hail and powerful wind. This front will continue to impact the state on Thursday with widespread thunderstorms. The severe thunderstorm threat will shift to the north and east. Low pressure with the rain and thunderstorms will move out on Friday in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be sunny and warm, making the first weekend of June awesome across the state. Late Sunday, a few thunderstorms will pop over the western areas of the state.

Flooding continues in many of Montana’s major rivers. Major flooding is expected in the Jefferson River that could impact homes, businesses and bridges. Flood warnings for the major rivers will continue through the upcoming weekend. After which, the water could start to slowly recede.

Story continues below



Curtis Grevenitz