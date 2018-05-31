DEER LODGE – Federal agents assisted by local law enforcement conducted an early morning raid Thursday to a residence in the 200 block of Second Street in Deer Lodge.

Powell County Sheriff Scott Howard said there was at least one arrest made in the raid and it involved an ongoing criminal investigation that involved firearms and drugs. However, the sheriff didn’t release any further information about this incident.

“We want to keep the integrity of the investigation. It’s been a long ongoing investigation and it’s continuing to go on. There was an arrest made this morning. The biggest thing that I want to add, that nobody needs to be concerned about what they saw this morning. Nobody’s in danger, the community’s safe and fine,” Howard said.

Story continues below



The investigation is being headed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. So far they have not released any information on this investigation or who was arrested.

Reporting by John Emeigh fpr MTN News