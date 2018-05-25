CORVALLIS – A home in Ravalli County appears to be a total loss after being fully engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at around 4:30 p.m. on Bailey Lane west of Corvallis with neighbors telling MTN News that they saw flames coming from the house.

Neighbors say the homeowner also made ammunition which was exploding as firefighters worked to suppress the blaze. The fire also went over the lawn and jumped into a nearby yard but it was controlled before it spread to any other homes.

MTN News spoke with a neighbor who says that the homeowner was just able to save himself.

“They were just having some Spanish rice and beans — and a little snack — and they got back to work. And then my wife Tiffany went out and noticed that the room was on fire,” Mike Frederick said. “They managed to get the pets out and the people out, but the homeowner has only his truck and his dog. It’s the only thing that he could save.”

No one was injured in the fire which is suspected to have started in a room with a generator. Numerous agencies from around Ravalli County responded to the scene.

Reporting by Donal Lakatua for MTN News