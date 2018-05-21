A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for west central Blain County, southeastern Hill County, and northeastern Chouteau County until 3:30pm. Radar estimates indicate nearly 1.5″ of rain has fallen in an hour. Flash flooding is expected, especially near a wildfire burn scar. This may result in debris flow moving through the upper drainages of the Bear Paw Mountains, including Beaver Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, muc, vefetation and other loose materials. Besides flooding, very heavy rain and lightning accompany this storm.

Curtis Grevenitz