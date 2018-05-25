MISSOULA – An ex-Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy is under criminal investigation for excessive use of force.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Brenda Bassett says the investigation pertains to a November incident involving former deputy Douglas Hartsell and the arrest of Brandon Shea.

The investigation was launched in January by the MCSO after concerns were brought on from other deputies. Those concerns were not in the initial arrest report.

Bassett says that they have tried to contact Shea for comment multiple times to no avail.

KPAX made contact with the Department of Justice on Thursday who confirmed that there is an open criminal investigation but would not provide any additional information.

“We take these things seriously and that’s why this investigation has been referred to a third party,” said Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News