GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls CrossFit gym is honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice through a workout routine.

RPP Fitness hosted the Murph Challenge in honor of Lieutenant Michael Murphy who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

“Murph is a former Navy Seal. He passed away back in 2005. There is actually a book and a movie about him called Lone Survivor,” Christian Nichols, RPP Fitness owner, said.

The workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another one-mile run.

Murphy would complete the workout as part of his routine a few times a week.

Nichols said as a veteran, it is an honor to remember the men and women who have served.

“I’ve been there. I have been to Iraq and knowing the situation that they have been through as well. Being able to come home and just do a workout to say thank you to them for what they have done, it means a lot. It kind of makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up a little bit,” he said.

RPP Fitness will hold a different hero workout each day this week to honor those who did not come home.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News