GREAT FALLS – One lucky winner picked up the keys to his brand new 2018 Chevy Silverado on Wednesday.

Dale Frost of Great Falls won Special Olympics Montana’s 24th annual MTN/Chevy raffle this year.

Special Olympics Montana sold more than 100,000 raffle tickets while raising more than $500,000.

Although Frost supports the athletes all over town, he also bought from Jon Hargett, who sold the most tickets this year and also sold the grand prize ticket two years running.

“Jon, I do work with his uncle so I always run into them,” Frost said. “Tickets are always available so usually I’m out and about in town and run into different athletes and keep buying.”

Frost said that even though he supports Special Olympics Montana every year, he never expected to actually win.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News