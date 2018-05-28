GREAT FALLS – Great Falls is one of the top 10 semifinalists for the “America’s Main Streets” contest.

Voting for the contest ended on May 27. A judging panel will review the contestants and then announce a winner on June 4.

The goal of the contest is to help promote the importance and strong economic benefits of Main Streets and the small businesses that help them thrive.

The winning Main Street will receive $25,000 in cash and related prizes to help revitalize that Main Street.

Story continues below



Great Falls is the third largest city in Montana and also has a certified Main Street community, one of only three in the state.

Other semifinalists include Collierville, Tennessee, Fresno, California, and Covington, Georgia.

For more information, visit the America’s Main Streets website.