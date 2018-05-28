GREAT FALLS – Several Great Falls residents visited Highland Cemetery this Memorial Day to remember those who gave their lives for the United States.

The Cascade County Veterans Council held its annual Community Memorial Day Service on Monday morning.

The Marine Corps League, along with the C.M. Russell High School band, performed at the service.

Chief Master Sergeant Eryn McElroy of the 341st Medical Group was this year’s keynote speaker.

“We remember these heroes with reverence and a grateful heart for without their commitment and service in our armed forces, America would not be what it is today,” McElroy said.

After the service, residents were welcome to enjoy refreshments at the VFW.