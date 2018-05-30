GREAT FALLS – Second grade students at Meadowlark Elementary School took time out of their day to decorate Luminaria bags for the annual Luminaria Walk along the Rivers Edge Trail.

Students decorated the bags with activities of what they enjoy doing around Great Falls.

Over one thousand luminaria bags will line Rivers Edge Trail this year, all decorated by students in Great Falls schools.

Story continues below



The students are very excited that they will be able to see their own art pieces along the trail.

This year’s Luminaria Walk will be held on Saturday, June 16th from 7-11 PM.

The event is free to the public and will have food and live music along the trail.

Musicians and Concessions needed: If you would like to share your music along the trail, sell brownies and popcorn, help place luminarias on the trail or fill all 1000 bags with sand, please call Becky at 899-8642 for various volunteer opportunities.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News