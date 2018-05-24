<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Things are starting out much quieter this morning after a stormy Wednesday evening. Later this afternoon and evening, there is a small chance of rain, but it will not last long or accumulate much. While initially, Friday looked clear, there will again be a small band of showers in southwestern and western Montana. The holiday weekend is going to be wet and stormy, but there will be pockets of sunshine on Saturday morning. Not the best forecast for the unofficial kickoff to summer, but we’ll take what we can get in terms of warm weather.

FLOOD WARNINGS persist on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, the Musselshell River, the Jefferson River, and the Big Hole River. Many rivers are forecasted to rise this weekend with the additional precipitation and warm temperatures. The National Weather Service updates river levels every half hour on their website, which can be found here.

A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for minor flooding in Meagher County. A FLOOD WATCH is still in effect for areas in central and southwestern Montana, where flooding could develop later this weekend.