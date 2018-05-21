HELENA – Every year graduating Helena High and Capitol High seniors get to revisit their old grade schools for the Parade of Graduates.

Unfortunately, those that attended Rossiter Elementary were not able to return to their old school due to recent flooding. The students were able to see their old teachers at Carroll College however.

Current Rossiter students and their teachers made signs and cheered on the graduates as they paraded by.

Capitol High senior Ashley Carlson will be attending Carroll this fall to study medicine, and will play soccer for the Lady Saints.

Carlson says it’s a little sad not to be able to walk through the halls Rossiter.

“We grew up in that school, we spent six years there. I formed my best friends at that school,” says Carlson, “It’s kind of a downer we can’t be there, but it’s also really cool to be at the school that I will be attending next fall.”

Carson added that it was great see all the teachers that first taught her on the campus where she’ll be taking her next steps in education.

The Capital High and Helena High classes of 2018 will be graduating on Saturday June 2nd, at Nelson Stadium.

The commencement for Helena High will be at 10:00am, and Capital High will be at 2:00pm.

For more information about the graduations, including where to watch the ceremonies online, follow the links below.

Helena High School Graduation information is available here.

Capital High School Graduation information can be found here.