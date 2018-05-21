<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – A Helena defendant is charged with attacking a female victim twice.

Charlo C. Ford was arrested Saturday and charged with felony Partner-Family Member Assault.

Charging documents say during an argument with his girlfriend last week, Ford allegedly grabbed the victim, shoved her onto a park bench, and punched her three or four times in the face.

Story continues below



The victim told investigators Ford allegedly attacked her in January, while she was driving a car.

Ford is charged with breaking the victim’s nose.

Ford has four prior convictions for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Bond in the case has been set at $10,000.