HELENA – A Helena defendant is charged with attacking a female victim twice.
Charlo C. Ford was arrested Saturday and charged with felony Partner-Family Member Assault.
Charging documents say during an argument with his girlfriend last week, Ford allegedly grabbed the victim, shoved her onto a park bench, and punched her three or four times in the face.
The victim told investigators Ford allegedly attacked her in January, while she was driving a car.
Ford is charged with breaking the victim’s nose.
Ford has four prior convictions for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Bond in the case has been set at $10,000.