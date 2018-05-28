<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – A 2018 report from Headwater Economics stated that Gallatin County has gained 50,000 residents since 1990. As new residents come in, others are trying to teach them about Bozeman’s rich history.

Bozeman’s Extreme History Project is giving tours all around town to show off some of the city’s most famous buildings. One of the tours heads down Willson Avenue, to display the Story Mansion and the Voss Inn Bed & Breakfast.

Elizabeth Noonan has lived in Bozeman for the past 20 years but is just now starting to give historic building tours to help new residents appreciate Bozeman’s historic culture.

“I think it is important that when people come into a new town — and Bozeman offers this — that they can take a historic tour, they can go to the History Museum, and they can instantly get a connection to the town. Because it is essentially a small town even though it’s growing out, it’s still the kernel of a very small town,” said Noonan.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News