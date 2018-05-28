The search continued over the weekend for four hunters that went missing in Idaho County Idaho after their SUV rolled over into the Selway River.

The accident happened on May 21st when the four, along with two outfitters, were bear hunting on the remote Magruder Corridor about 50 miles west of Darby. Two men were able to make it to shore, but the others haven’t been seen by searchers on the ground or from the air.

Idaho County authorities were able to pull the overturned SUV from the raging Selway River on Friday but found no trace of the four missing hunters who were in the truck when it ran off a US Forest Service Road.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says crews from the Painted Rocks Fire Department, along with Salmon Rafting and Back County Helicopter managed to get a line onto the truck Wednesday.

The missing men have been identified as Koby Clark, 21, of Bozeman, Reece Rollins, 22, of Terrebonne, Oregon, Raymond P. Ferrieri, 24, and Jesse A. Ferrieri, 21 –two brothers from Mahopac Falls, New York.

The two men who got out of the crash, Jesse Gunin and Jason Lewis, have both returned to Georgia.

Search and rescue teams from Idaho County and Ravalli County, along with the U.S. Forest Service, volunteers and family are all searching for the missing hunters.