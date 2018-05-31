Interstate 90 east of Hardin reopened early Thursday afternoon after flooding waters temporarily forced officials to close the highway and detour traffic.

The Montana Department of Transportation said the driving lanes for both westbound and eastbound traffic have been reopened and the speed has been reduced to 35 mph.

_____________________________________________________

Both directions of Interstate 90 east of Hardin have been closed due to flooding, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.

The closure was announced at about 11:45 a.m.

The closure stretches from mile marker 511 at the Little Big Horn Interchange to mile marker 515 near the Garryowen Interchange.

Westbound traffic will be detoured at Garryowen and go under the underpass to Frontage Road.

Eastbound traffic will exit at Little Big Horn Interchange and be directed to Frontage Road.

The eastbound frontage road from Garryowen to Highway 212 is also closed.

Signs and barricades have been placed and law enforcement will be at the scene for awhile to help direct traffic.

______________________________________________

Flooding waters from the Big Horn River have spilled onto Interstate 90 forcing closure of the eastbound lanes, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Barricades have been set up and a detour established for eastbound traffic. The westbound lanes were being evaluated, an agency press release states.

The closure was announced shortly before 10 a.m.

BIA officers are on scene. The agency advises to expect delays and to reduce speeds.

The affected area is identified as between mile marker 510 and 515.