BILLINGS – Bipartisan support is rare in the current political landscape, but incoming U.S. Marshal for Montana Rod Ostermiller heard accolades from both sides of the aisle Wednesday in Billings.

Ostermiller, flanked by his wife and three daughters, was sworn into office by U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan at the James F. Battin Federal Courthouse.

Cavan expressed his appreciation for Ostermiller’s work and pointed out both are Billings Senior High Broncs, and both played for the Billings Royals baseball team.

Ostermiller began his career with the service in 1991 and has served as the chief deputy marshal for Montana since 2004. The Marshals Service is responsible for arresting fugitives, protecting judges and transporting federal prisoners.

The ceremony was attended by both of Montana’s U.S. senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, and the state’s House member, Republican Greg Gianforte.

Daines recommended Ostermiller for the job to President Donald Trump, and he was confirmed by unanimous vote in the U.S. Senate in April.

Former U.S. Marshal Dwight MacKay spoke about Ostermiller’s long term of service and said he has great faith Ostermiller will serve with honor.

Ostermiller said he is ready to lead the organization.

“There are a lot of people that need to be in jail but we also have many who are lost and need help,” said Ostermiller. He said his team will work hard and with urgency to protect the people of Montana.

Reporting by Jon Stepanek for MTN News