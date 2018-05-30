HELENA – In just a few weeks Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool will be open for their 2018 season.

Employees scrubbed every inch of the pool this week before they began filling it with water and lifeguards are currently working on cleaning the water slides.

It takes about eight people working for three weeks to get the waterpark and pool ready for the public.

Story continues below



Once the pool is filled they will then chemically treat the pool and get the staff prepared for the season. Each lifeguard is certified with Starguard before the pool opens.

The City of Helena’s new Aquatics Program Manager Cody Rapley is a former lifeguard of the waterpark and says he can’t wait to see people back in the pool.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve been here so it’s really great to actually be a part of the pool again this year,” says Rapley.

Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool opens on June 18th this year and will operate through August 25th.

For more information about the waterpark, including how to register for summer swim lessons, visit here.