In this Under the Big Sky bonus, Bozeman chocolate shop owners take us into their kitchen and reveal some of the techniques behind their creations.

Wlady and Shannon Growchowski of La Chatelaine Chocolat Company share a life-long passion for chocolates. Together they opened their shop in downtown Bozeman, handcrafting artisan European chocolates year-round since 2006.

The couple, who were trained by renowned pastry chefs such as Pierre Prevost and Sébastien Gaudard in Paris, find inspiration in the natural surroundings and wild landscapes of Montana. Visitors will find chocolates that are not only delicious works of art, but also created with care and love.

Some of the choices include the Montana Mint, which is a mint infusion wrapped in dark chocolate and topped with candied mint, or the Port Wine, which is tawny port in a dark chocolate ganache and sprinkled with cocoa powder.

La Chatelaine has been featured in Food & Wine, Victoria, Big Sky Journal and numerous other publications. La Chatelaine Chocolat was recently named 2013 Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in the USA and has won several awards in San Francisco and Seattle. La Chatelaine’s two Bozeman-based chocolateries are located at 110 South Rouse Avenue and in the lobby of The Baxter Hotel.

