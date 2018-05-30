BUTTE – An Idaho man was arrested in Butte for allegedly stealing a city-owned dump truck and trying to ram a police patrol car.

Juan Castro, 28, reportedly stole a Butte-Silver Bow dump truck from a construction site Monday and tried to ram a police car while driving away from an alley off of Travonia Street.

Police say the driver continued down Montana Street and ran red lights before they were able to take him into custody at a dead end on Parrot Street.

Story continues below



“It was very dangerous because of the size of the vehicle we were pursuing. It did run several red lights, like I said, it did drive at the officers while they were in their cars, so it was very dangerous for both our officers and the public,” said Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich.

Castro faces several charges including motor vehicle theft, driving under the influence, and criminal endangerment.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News