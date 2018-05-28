GREAT FALLS – James Webb, 49, has been arrested for felony criminal endangerment and arson in connection with a camper that caught fire in Great Falls on Sunday.

Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department responded to 9th Street North and 6th Avenue North for a report of a 5th Wheel camper on fire just before 5 p.m.

The fire was extinguished before spreading to any other properties, however, the camper is a total loss.

Story continues below



According to the GFPD, two men had an ongoing argument over ownership of the camper and evidence was found of an accelerant being used to start the fire.

GFPD said video evidence shows Webb leaving the camper moments before the fire started.

No injuries were reported.